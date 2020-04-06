Caritas of Port Chester, Salvation Army organize and deliver food to community members

A very small army of volunteers was on hand Monday to organize the dozens of bags of food and bread that the nonprofit Caritas of Port Chester gives out to community members in need.

Caritas used to run its soup kitchen out of St. Peter's Church, but not anymore. Instead of having people dine in, its new mission is to get the food dropped off to its clients.

The village has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which has more than 240 cases.

Officials say the largely immigrant community is particularly vulnerable because they are losing their jobs and finding it hard to meet their basic needs.

The Salvation Army is doing its part to make sure people get fed and shelter in place.

Lt. Jonathan Quatela says they are taking the bags of food from Caritas and having their volunteers drop it off to the homes of whoever needs it.

"We call people ahead so they know we are coming. They can expect a box. The volunteer gets the box and puts it in front of their house, knocks on the door and walks away...we keep everyone safe," he says.

Lt. Quatela says it's the first time the Salvation Army has made home deliveries like this.

MORE: LIVE BLOG - Coronavirus updates from the tri-state area and beyond

TRACKER: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut coronavirus cases and deaths

PHOTOS: Your Coronavirus photos