Caritas of Port Chester, Salvation Army organize and deliver food to community members

High Wind WATCH in effect for:
Northern Westchester, NY
Southern Westchester, NY
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Northern Westchester, NY
Caritas of Port Chester, Salvation Army organize and deliver food to community membersPosted: Updated:
A very small army of volunteers was on hand Monday to organize the dozens of bags of food and bread that the nonprofit Caritas of Port Chester gives out to community members in need.
Caritas used to run its soup kitchen out of St. Peter's Church, but not anymore. Instead of having people dine in, its new mission is to get the food dropped off to its clients.
The village has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which has more than 240 cases.
Officials say the largely immigrant community is particularly vulnerable because they are losing their jobs and finding it hard to meet their basic needs.
The Salvation Army is doing its part to make sure people get fed and shelter in place.
Lt. Jonathan Quatela says they are taking the bags of food from Caritas and having their volunteers drop it off to the homes of whoever needs it.
"We call people ahead so they know we are coming. They can expect a box. The volunteer gets the box and puts it in front of their house, knocks on the door and walks away...we keep everyone safe," he says.
Lt. Quatela says it's the first time the Salvation Army has made home deliveries like this.
MORE: LIVE BLOG - Coronavirus updates from the tri-state area and beyond
TRACKER: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut coronavirus cases and deaths
PHOTOS: Your Coronavirus photos
COVID-19More>>
Coronavirus Pandemic: Resources
Coronavirus Pandemic: Resources
As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming dead
As virus kills, NYC shortens deadline for claiming deadAs New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains.As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains.
#inthistogether
#inthistogetherFrom all the regions at News 12 – Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Bronx, Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley – we want to assure you, we’re all in this together.From all the regions at News 12 – Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Bronx, Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley – we want to assure you, we’re all in this together.
Your Hometown Heroes Photos
Your Hometown Heroes PhotosFrom doctors and nurses to firefighters and police officers. From grocery store workers to news media and beyond. There are many who work hard to keep things running, keep us informed and keep us safe.From doctors and nurses to firefighters and police officers. From grocery store workers to news media and beyond. There are many who work hard to keep things running, keep us informed and keep us safe.
Your Coronavirus 2020 Photos
Your Coronavirus 2020 PhotosWhatever the reason is, News 12 wants to see photos of what you're doing to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic.Whatever the reason is, News 12 wants to see photos of what you're doing to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rockland County’s request for state of emergency denied
Rockland County’s request for state of emergency deniedDay says he's also hoping stores will go even further by offering hand sanitizers and rubber gloves to their customers.Day says he's also hoping stores will go even further by offering hand sanitizers and rubber gloves to their customers.
Croton teen makes 'ear savers' with 3D printer for health care workers
Croton teen makes 'ear savers' with 3D printer for health care workersA 16-year-old from Croton has figured out how to use one of his hobbies to help health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic – using his 3D printer to make a helpful tool for the workers.A 16-year-old from Croton has figured out how to use one of his hobbies to help health care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic – using his 3D printer to make a helpful tool for the workers.
As US health officials say it's not time to get complacent, when will country reopen?
As US health officials say it's not time to get complacent, when will country reopen?The U.S. now has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with more than 20,000, and President Donald Trump is now left to make what he calls "the biggest decision of his life" -- when to reopen the country.The U.S. now has the highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with more than 20,000, and President Donald Trump is now left to make what he calls "the biggest decision of his life" -- when to reopen the country.
Westchester mother using time in quarantine to feed heroes in all uniforms. Here is how you can help
Westchester mother using time in quarantine to feed heroes in all uniforms. Here is how you can helpA Westchester mother is using her time in quarantine to feed heroes of all uniforms on the front lines.A Westchester mother is using her time in quarantine to feed heroes of all uniforms on the front lines.
Officials: 65 inmates released from Westchester County Jail to prevent spread of coronavirus
Officials: 65 inmates released from Westchester County Jail to prevent spread of coronavirusOfficials say 65 inmates have been released from the Westchester County Jail in an effort to reduce the population and the spread of coronavirus.Officials say 65 inmates have been released from the Westchester County Jail in an effort to reduce the population and the spread of coronavirus.
Health MattersMore>>
Health matters: Coronavirus spreading rapidly in Westchester
Health matters: Coronavirus spreading rapidly in Westchester
Dr. John Zaso discusses the mile-long containment zone and how the coronavirus has closed many schools.
Dr. John Zaso discusses the mile-long containment zone and how the coronavirus has closed many schools.
Health Matters: How to protect yourself from coronavirus
Health Matters: How to protect yourself from coronavirusWith two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York, including one in New Rochelle, Dr. John Zaso explains the latest developments and how to protect yourself.
Health Matters: Protecting yourself from coronavirus
Health Matters: Protecting yourself from coronavirus
The CDC is warning that coronavirus will spread here in the U.S., and since a vaccine won't be available anytime soon, Dr. John Zaso explains how we can protect ourselves.
The CDC is warning that coronavirus will spread here in the U.S., and since a vaccine won't be available anytime soon, Dr. John Zaso explains how we can protect ourselves.
Health Matters: Cervical Cancer
Health Matters: Cervical CancerA new study suggests cervical cancer could be eliminated in the U.S. with a mix of a vaccines and regular screening.
Health Matters: Talking to your kids about the Coronavirus
Health Matters: Talking to your kids about the CoronavirusDr. John Zaso says it’s important to talk to your kids and about their fears surrounding the Coronavirus.
Health Matters: Coronavirus
Health Matters: Coronavirus
As the virus spreads overseas, many in the U.S. are worried and wondering about the symptoms of the virus and how it spreads.
Health Matters: 9/11 first responders & leukemia
Health Matters: 9/11 first responders & leukemia
Dr. John Zaso says evidence is mounting that 9/11 first responders may be at a higher risk of developing leukemia.
2019 Health Matters
2019 Health Matters