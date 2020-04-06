Caritas of Port Chester, Salvation Army organize and deliver food to community members

Coastal Flood STATEMENT in effect for:
Southern Westchester, NY
Caritas of Port Chester, Salvation Army organize and deliver food to community membersPosted: Updated:
A very small army of volunteers was on hand Monday to organize the dozens of bags of food and bread that the nonprofit Caritas of Port Chester gives out to community members in need.
Caritas used to run its soup kitchen out of St. Peter's Church, but not anymore. Instead of having people dine in, its new mission is to get the food dropped off to its clients.
The village has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which has more than 240 cases.
Officials say the largely immigrant community is particularly vulnerable because they are losing their jobs and finding it hard to meet their basic needs.
The Salvation Army is doing its part to make sure people get fed and shelter in place.
Lt. Jonathan Quatela says they are taking the bags of food from Caritas and having their volunteers drop it off to the homes of whoever needs it.
"We call people ahead so they know we are coming. They can expect a box. The volunteer gets the box and puts it in front of their house, knocks on the door and walks away...we keep everyone safe," he says.
Lt. Quatela says it's the first time the Salvation Army has made home deliveries like this.
MORE: LIVE BLOG - Coronavirus updates from the tri-state area and beyond
TRACKER: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut coronavirus cases and deaths
PHOTOS: Your Coronavirus photos
COVID-19More>>
Check for a coronavirus testing site in the tri-state area
Check for a coronavirus testing site in the tri-state areaIf you are experiencing symptoms or think you may have been exposed to coronaivurs, here is a list of coronavirus testing sites in the tri-state area.If you are experiencing symptoms or think you may have been exposed to coronaivurs, here is a list of coronavirus testing sites in the tri-state area.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Resources
Coronavirus Pandemic: Resources
#inthistogether
#inthistogetherFrom all the regions at News 12 – Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Bronx, Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley – we want to assure you, we’re all in this together.From all the regions at News 12 – Westchester, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Bronx, Brooklyn and the Hudson Valley – we want to assure you, we’re all in this together.
Your Hometown Heroes Photos
Your Hometown Heroes PhotosFrom doctors and nurses to firefighters and police officers. From grocery store workers to news media and beyond. There are many who work hard to keep things running, keep us informed and keep us safe.From doctors and nurses to firefighters and police officers. From grocery store workers to news media and beyond. There are many who work hard to keep things running, keep us informed and keep us safe.
Your Coronavirus 2020 Photos
Your Coronavirus 2020 PhotosWhatever the reason is, News 12 wants to see photos of what you're doing to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic.Whatever the reason is, News 12 wants to see photos of what you're doing to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Daily coronavirus headlines for April 6: Hope of 'flattening the curve' emerges in virus epicenter
Daily coronavirus headlines for April 6: Hope of 'flattening the curve' emerges in virus epicenterPlus: The USNS Comfort will now treat COVID-19 patients from New York and New Jersey.Plus: The USNS Comfort will now treat COVID-19 patients from New York and New Jersey.
Port Chester man quarantines himself in bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19
Port Chester man quarantines himself in bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19A Port Chester man says his bathroom became his private sanctuary while he quarantined himself from his family after testing positive for coronavirus.A Port Chester man says his bathroom became his private sanctuary while he quarantined himself from his family after testing positive for coronavirus.
News 12 hosts social media concert series
News 12 hosts social media concert seriesNews 12 is holding a series of concerts via social media to keep our audience and viewers entertained and engaged during these challenging times.News 12 is holding a series of concerts via social media to keep our audience and viewers entertained and engaged during these challenging times.
Eastchester EMS: COVID-19 calls making up 21% to 38% of department's calls
Eastchester EMS: COVID-19 calls making up 21% to 38% of department's callsFirst responders are putting themselves at risk every day fighting an invisible enemy while most people are urged to stay home.First responders are putting themselves at risk every day fighting an invisible enemy while most people are urged to stay home.
Thousands struggle to apply for unemployment benefits
Thousands struggle to apply for unemployment benefitsResidents are struggling to apply for unemployment benefits as more and more people are out of work.Residents are struggling to apply for unemployment benefits as more and more people are out of work.
Health MattersMore>>
Health matters: Coronavirus spreading rapidly in Westchester
Health matters: Coronavirus spreading rapidly in Westchester
Dr. John Zaso discusses the mile-long containment zone and how the coronavirus has closed many schools.
Dr. John Zaso discusses the mile-long containment zone and how the coronavirus has closed many schools.
Health Matters: How to protect yourself from coronavirus
Health Matters: How to protect yourself from coronavirusWith two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York, including one in New Rochelle, Dr. John Zaso explains the latest developments and how to protect yourself.
Health Matters: Protecting yourself from coronavirus
Health Matters: Protecting yourself from coronavirus
The CDC is warning that coronavirus will spread here in the U.S., and since a vaccine won't be available anytime soon, Dr. John Zaso explains how we can protect ourselves.
The CDC is warning that coronavirus will spread here in the U.S., and since a vaccine won't be available anytime soon, Dr. John Zaso explains how we can protect ourselves.
Health Matters: Cervical Cancer
Health Matters: Cervical CancerA new study suggests cervical cancer could be eliminated in the U.S. with a mix of a vaccines and regular screening.
Health Matters: Talking to your kids about the Coronavirus
Health Matters: Talking to your kids about the CoronavirusDr. John Zaso says it’s important to talk to your kids and about their fears surrounding the Coronavirus.
Health Matters: Coronavirus
Health Matters: Coronavirus
As the virus spreads overseas, many in the U.S. are worried and wondering about the symptoms of the virus and how it spreads.
Health Matters: 9/11 first responders & leukemia
Health Matters: 9/11 first responders & leukemia
Dr. John Zaso says evidence is mounting that 9/11 first responders may be at a higher risk of developing leukemia.
2019 Health Matters
2019 Health Matters