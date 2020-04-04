Port Chester Fire Dept. brings birthday cheer with special parades

Social distancing can make it difficult to celebrate important milestones -- that's why the Port Chester Fire Department threw a rolling party throughout the village.

Sisters Kaitlen and Carley have birthdays just days apart, but this year they were forced to celebrate at home. Despite the circumstances, their mother Kim was determined to make their day memorable.

And Kim certainly brought just that with a birthday parade.

"We recognize as members of the emergency services, we feel there's something we can do to give back," says Port Chester Fire Chief Rick Casterella.

The fire department also celebrated with some other kids who can't go out and about on their special day.

"The little ones in the world, they're not forgotten about," says Casterella. "So if we can put a smile on a family, or a child's face, that's what it's all about."

And the party was only getting started. Firefighters planned up to 25 stops Saturday and plan to keep doing it over the coming weekends.

Anyone who has a birthday coming up who wants to join in on the fun is encouraged to reach out to the fire department so they can honk their horns on their special day.