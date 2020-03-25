Mamaroneck doctor shuts down office after contact with coronavirus patient

Posted:

A Mamaroneck doctor has shut down his office after he came into contact with a patient who was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Dr. Kevin Maloney is self-quarantined at home, and his office will remain closed until at least April 6.

He said he was the only one in his office who came into contact with the individual.

Dr. Maloney is still working to serve his patients via phone calls and on his Facebook page.

