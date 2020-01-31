New Rochelle grad playing for Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl

Hudson Valley pride will be on full display at this year's Super Bowl.

He used to stop opposing offenses while playing at New Rochelle High School, but this Sunday, Jordan Lucas will try to do the same for the Kansas City Chiefs when they play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. “It's definitely going to be a very fun Sunday. Two high-powered teams, high-powered offenses. They're running the ball very well, they have a great quarterback. They’re clicking on all cylinders and that showed,” says Lucas.

While the Chiefs safety has been preparing in South Florida for the biggest game of his career, his mother, Denise Oakley, has been counting down the days from her White Plains home. “In my heart to see that my son actually lived out his dream. Not only to be an NFL player but to make a Super Bowl game is awesome.”

Denise celebrated the Chiefs’ AFC conference championship on the field, and she says she can't imagine what this weekend could be like. “I will probably [be] a mummy in that seat, just watching the field, but I'll probably be so excited I probably can't even sit down.”

Lucas is the second New Rochelle player to reach the Super Bowl. His brother-in-law Ray Rice won it with the Ravens in 2013.

Former Huguenot Head Coach Lou DiRienzo says both knew how to win. “I think God gave them the ability to play at that highest level but they had the fortitude to do the work and do everything it took to play in the NFL and play in the biggest game in the NFL.”