Toys R Us mascot statue moved to New Jersey hospital

A statue of Geoffrey the Giraffe, Toys R Us’ mascot, has been moved to a children’s hospital in New Jersey.

The 16-foot-tall, 550-pound fiberglass statue will greet children who come to Bristol Myers Squib Children’s Hospital in New Brunswick. The statue will be at the hospital now that Toys R Us has gone out of business.

PHOTOS: The last days of Toys 'R Us

This was all the work of Joe Malfitano, who was the liquidation advisor during Toy R Us’ bankruptcy. He thought that a children’s hospital would be a fitting place for the statue so he spent $10,000 of his own money to move the statue from the Wayne headquarters to New Brunswick.

“Geoffrey has spent almost 70 years of his life bringing fun and happiness to children. Joe and his staff thought that it would be appropriate if the statue could find a home in a children's hospital to continue that legacy,” says hospital CEO John Gantner.

The hospital staff says that they hope the statue will help ease the nerves of the young patients.