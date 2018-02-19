Ridgewood family sells lemonade to raise money for Parkland victims

A Ridgewood family set up a lemonade stand in their neighborhood to help raise money for the victims of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

“It’s a fairly personal issue for me because I grew up five minutes from the school,” says Mike Lawson.

Lawson’s two children and two of their friends helped out with the stand Monday afternoon.

“We all have a role in change and if we all do our role, whatever that is, whatever that definition is, whatever our belief system is, change will happen,” Lawson says.

The parents say that it is important for the children to get involved in the effort, as well as to learn about kindness and gun safety.

“I think it's a good thing for them to be doing, for us to see them doing,” says parent Megan Alongi. “It's a big deal right now in our country to help each other, be kind to each other."

“We had the talk about how we shouldn't use [guns],” says Landon Lawson. “But we just really didn't want this to happen anywhere else."

It was the children’s idea to start the lemonade stand. They were able to raise $363.25 for the 17 people killed in last week’s shooting.

